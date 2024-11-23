Telangana wins national award for fisheries

Hyderabad: The Telangana fisheries department on Friday, November 22 received the National Fisheries award for best inland Fisheries for the year 2024.

This award was presented in recognition of the innovative initiatives and development-focused outlook of the Fisheries Department. The award was conferred by the Union minister for Animal Husbandry, fisheries, and dairy, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, at a grand event held in Delhi on the occasion of World Fisheries Day.

It was received by the special chief secretary of fisheries, Sabyasachi Ghosh, and the director of fisheries, Priyanka Ala. The award was formally handed over today to the Telangana chief minster, A Revanth Reddy.

The Telangana fisheries department hosts 5,901 fisheries and cooperative societies, with a

total membership of 4,13,120. Since December 2023, 225 new societies have been established, enrolling 8,069 new members.

Further strengthening the cooperative network. Under the Group Accidental Insurance Scheme, a premium of Rs 139.77 lakh was paid to insure the lives of 4.16 lakh fishers, setting a notable example. Additionally, the construction of new fish ponds was sanctioned, covering an area of 195.94 hectares with a project cost of Rs 2145.44 lakh.

To conserve and promote striped murrel fish, a Center of Excellence is being set up at the Yellampalli Reservoir in Mancherial district in collaboration with ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture

(CIFA).

Furthermore, an export-oriented state-of-the-art fish market is being developed at Koheda in Ranga Reddy district for Rs 47.03 crore. As part of the “Indira Mahila Shakti” program, 32 mobile fish retail outlets were distributed to women’s self-help groups with a 60 Percent subsidy.

In 2024, Telangana achieved fish production of 4.56 lakh tons, generating a revenue of ₹7,059.04 crore, significantly contributing to the state’s economy.

