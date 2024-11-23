Instil confidence in tribals while relocating them, Konda Surekha tells officials

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is moving swiftly to relocate tribals from the Amrabad and Kawal Tiger Reserves, at the same time promoting tourism under various circuits in these tiger reserves.

During a review of the rehabilitation and resettlement of tribals from the core forest areas of these tiger reserves, and the establishment of new tourism circuits in these forests held at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Friday, November 22, environment, forests and endowments minister Konda Surekha directed the officials to instil confidence among the tribals on the state government while relocating them, as forests hold immense sentimental value for them.

In a detailed PowerPoint presentation made by Rohith Gopidi, district forest officer, Nagarkurnool, the minister was informed that out of 26 villages lying in the core area of Amrabad Tiger Reserve, steps were being taken to relocate 4 villages presently.

The forest officials informed the minister that they were utilising 20% of the forest area for being promoted under the ecotourism circuit, with Mannanur, Maddimadugu, Somasila and Domalapenta being developed under the ecotourism circuit, which includes establishing tourist cottages, safari vehicles, kitchens being operated by locals, and employment of guides.

The officials told the minister that steps were being taken to introduce the Somasila-Amaragiri and Domalapenta-Srisailam ecotourism circuits in the coming days.

Konda Surekha asked the forest officials to also bring Saleshwaram which is known as the Amarnath of Telangana, and Akka Mahadevi caves, under the ecotourism circuit, and to take steps to provide logistics and facilities for ferrying the tourists to these destinations.

Surekha expressed satisfaction over the steps being taken at Amrabad Tiger Reserve to multiply the population of deer so that tigers could find adequate food inside the forests.

Kawal Tiger Reserve field and project director Shantaram explained to the minister the steps being taken to relocate the tribals from Maisampet and Rampur hamlets under the aegis of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju urged the minister to provide permanent pattas for the tribals who would be relocated from the core forest areas and to give them green passes to enter the forest, as most of them still depend on the collection of forest produce for their livelihood.

The minister informed the officials that the state government was considering increasing the compensation being given to people dying in human-animal conflict from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, which would be finalised after the discussions at the state-level committee for monitoring human-animal conflict.