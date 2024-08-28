IMA suspends membership of former RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh

The IMA Bengal state branch as well as certain associations' of doctors demanded the action citing the nature of disrepute brought by Ghosh to the profession on the whole.

Sandip Ghosh, former principal of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College Hospital

New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday suspended the membership of former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Dr Sandip Ghosh, amid a CBI probe into the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor at the Kolkata-based institute earlier this month.

The decision to suspend the IMA membership of Ghosh, who is the vice president of the association’s Kolkata branch, was taken by its disciplinary committee.

In an order, the Indian Medical Association said the committee constituted by IMA national president Dr R V Asokan on Wednesday suo-motu considered the rape and murder case of the postgraduate resident doctor and the subsequent developments at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The IMA general secretary along with Asokan had met the victim’s parents at their home, it said.

“They had put up their grievances against you (Ghosh) in dealing with the situation as well as lack of empathy and sensitivity in handling the issue in appropriate manner befitting the responsibility held by you in your dealings with them,” the order said.

“The IMA Bengal state branch as well as certain associations’ of doctors also have demanded action citing the nature of disrepute brought by you to the profession on the whole,” it said.

The order said the disciplinary committee of the IMA has “unanimously decided to suspend you forthwith from the membership of the Indian Medical Association.”

