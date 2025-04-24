Imanvi breaks silence as Prabhas’s Fauji film faces online criticism

Hyderabad: The recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, where nearly 28 innocent people lost their lives, has reignited public outrage across India. As emotions run high, the entertainment industry is also feeling the heat. With tensions peaking, fresh calls to boycott Pakistani-linked artists have gained traction online.

Why is ‘Fauji’ in the News?

‘Fauji’, an upcoming period action-drama starring pan-India superstar Prabhas, has now landed in controversy. The issue? The film’s female lead, Imanvi (real name Iman Esmail), is reportedly of Pakistani origin. Online claims allege that she is the daughter of a former Pakistani army officer, although this hasn’t been officially confirmed.

People React on Social Media

The moment this detail resurfaced, netizens went wild. Many demanded her removal from the project, questioning why a Pakistani-origin actress should be cast in a major Telugu film. Comments ranged from calls for a boycott to direct tagging of the film’s director Hanu Raghavapudi and the production house, Maitree Movie Makers.

Imanvi Responds

In response to the storm, Imanvi broke her silence. Denouncing the rumors, she clarified that neither she nor her family has any ties to the Pakistani military. Born in Los Angeles, she identifies as an Indian-American who speaks multiple Indian languages and holds deep respect for Indian culture and cinema.

This situation has started a big debate. Some people feel actors with Pakistani links should not be in Indian films, especially after such attacks. Others say movies should bring peace, not hatred.

For now, there is no official word from the movie team. But many are watching closely to see what happens next.