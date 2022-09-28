IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Hyderabad, issues orange alert

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that Hyderabad will receive moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday. The weather department also issued an orange alert.

As per the weather department, all six zones in the city – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally – will witness generally cloudy sky and moderate to heavy rainfall with lighting. It also predicted that at times, an intense spell is very likely to occur.

Apart from it, IMD issued a yellow alert for the next three days starting from September 29. It is forecasted that during the period, Hyderabad will witness light to moderate rainfall.

Color code by IMD [Photo credit: IMD]

Rainfall in Hyderabad on Tuesday

On Tuesday, rains lashed Hyderabad throwing normal life out of gear. Many areas, especially the old city of Hyderabad faced waterlogging problems and traffic flow was severely impacted.

Heavy rains lash Hyderabad [Photo: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq]

Commuters struggle as rains hit Hyderabad [Photo: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq]

Traffic flow was impacted due to rainfall [Photo: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq]

Low-lying areas in the city were severely affected as water entered some of the houses.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Saroornagar Mandal in Rangareddy recorded the highest rainfall of 59.5 mm. Other areas in Hyderabad that received heavy rainfall include Hayathnagar, Uppal, Nampally, Charminar, Maredpally, Kukatpally, Malkajgiri, Bahadurpura, etc.

TSDPS has forecasted that Hyderabad will continue to receive rainfall till September 30. The maximum and minimum temperature in the city is likely to be in the range of 29-31 and 21-22 degrees Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, a few places in the state are likely to record heavy rainfall for the next three days. The maximum temperature is likely to be in the range of 31-34 degrees Celsius.