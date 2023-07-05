IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy rainfall today, issues orange alert

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted heavy rainfall in Telangana today and issued an orange alert.

According to the weather department, Telangana is likely to experience heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls today.

Meanwhile, the department has forecasted that all six zones of Hyderabad, namely Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally, will have a generally cloudy sky. Additionally, the department has forecasted moderate rainfall or thundershowers.

In the past 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 194 mm was recorded in Siddipet. In Hyderabad, Asifnagar witnessed the highest rainfall of 55.5 mm, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

Yesterday, both Hyderabad and several districts in the state witnessed a slight rise in temperatures, with some districts surpassing a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius. In Hyderabad, the maximum and minimum temperatures reached 34.5 degrees Celsius and 25.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Considering the forecasts made by both IMD Hyderabad and TSDPS, residents are advised to take necessary precautions and plan their travel accordingly.