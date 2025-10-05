IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy rains on Sunday

Hyderabad: The residents of Telangana on Sunday are likely to witness heavy rains as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a forecast of thunderstorms.

It has also forecast lightning, squalls, etc.

Yellow alert issued

In view of the heavy rain forecasts, IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for various districts of Telangana.

The alert is valid for the next five days.

Moreover, weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, predicted severe thunderstorms on Sunday.

As per his forecasts, “Massive downpours across Medak, Kamareddy, Siddipet to further cover Jangaon, Sircilla, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Mancherial, Hanmakonda, Warangal, Khammam in next 2hrs. Hyderabad – Break as of now for next 2-3hrs. More downpours will form again from late afternoon hours.”

IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad

The weather department has forecast that the city is going to witness light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds.

In view of the expected weather conditions, the temperatures are also likely to decline.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature dipped to 28.4 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Sangareddy.

In the case of Hyderabad, the lowest maximum temperature of 29.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bandlaguda.

As IMD Hyderabad has forecast heavy rains, the residents of the state need to plan their travels accordingly.