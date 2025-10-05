IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy rains on Sunday

It has also forecast lightning, squalls, etc.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th October 2025 12:04 pm IST
IMD issues yellow and orange alerts in several districts in Telangana till August 19.
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The residents of Telangana on Sunday are likely to witness heavy rains as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a forecast of thunderstorms.

It has also forecast lightning, squalls, etc.

Yellow alert issued

In view of the heavy rain forecasts, IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for various districts of Telangana.

Memory Khan Seminar

The alert is valid for the next five days.

Moreover, weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, predicted severe thunderstorms on Sunday.

As per his forecasts, “Massive downpours across Medak, Kamareddy, Siddipet to further cover Jangaon, Sircilla, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Mancherial, Hanmakonda, Warangal, Khammam in next 2hrs. Hyderabad – Break as of now for next 2-3hrs. More downpours will form again from late afternoon hours.”

IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad

The weather department has forecast that the city is going to witness light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds.

In view of the expected weather conditions, the temperatures are also likely to decline.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature dipped to 28.4 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Sangareddy.

Germanten Hospital

In the case of Hyderabad, the lowest maximum temperature of 29.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bandlaguda.

As IMD Hyderabad has forecast heavy rains, the residents of the state need to plan their travels accordingly.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th October 2025 12:04 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button