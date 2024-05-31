IMD Hyderabad forecasts three days of rainfall in all zones of city

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted three days of rainfall across all zones of the city.

The weather department has predicted light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds in the city.

Amid rainfall forecast, IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert

For June 2, the department has issued a yellow alert as rainfall is expected in the evening or night in all zones, namely Charminar, Khairathabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally.

The department has issued a yellow alert for other Telangana districts until June 4, as thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls are expected.

Temperature in Telangana crossed 47 degrees Celsius

According to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the maximum temperatures in Telangana surpassed 47 degrees Celsius in Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam yesterday.

In Mancherial, the temperature reached 47.2 degrees, whereas, in Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam, the temperatures were 47.1 and 47 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Hyderabad, the highest maximum temperature recorded was 43 degrees Celsius in Amberpet.

Though the IMD Hyderabad has predicted three days of rainfall, which is likely to bring the temperatures down, residents are waiting for the monsoon, which is expected to hit Telangana after June 6.