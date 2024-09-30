IMD Hyderabad forecasts thunderstorm on Monday, issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a thunderstorm and lightning warning for various districts of Telangana.

The department has forecasted these weather conditions for today.

IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert due to expected thunderstorm

Amid the anticipated thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for today.

While many Telangana districts are likely to witness thunderstorms, Hyderabad may see light to moderate rains or thundershowers.

Yesterday, the highest rainfall in Telangana, 69.3 mm, was recorded in Sangareddy district. In Hyderabad, the highest rainfall of 35.3 mm was recorded in Shaikpet.

Also Read Health advisory issued as IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy rainfall

Rainfall during current monsoon

During the current Southwest monsoon, Telangana has received an average rainfall of 962.6 mm against the normal 738.6 mm, marking a 30 percent deviation.

Hyderabad has received 825.5 mm of rainfall against the normal 615.4 mm, reflecting a 34 percent deviation.

The IMD Hyderabad’s rainfall prediction for today is likely to further increase the amount of rainfall received by the city and other districts of Telangana during the current Southwest monsoon.