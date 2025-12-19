Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a warning as Telangana is likely to witness its coldest 48 hours in the next two days.

The weather department has issued a cold wave warning for December 19 and 20.

Yellow alert issued

In view of the expected weather conditions, IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for various districts of Telangana.

Meanwhile, a weather enthusiast, known for his accurate forecast, wrote on his X handle Telangana Weatherman that the next 48 hours are going to be the coldest.

According to him, temperatures are likely to drop rapidly during the next two nights and mornings.

IMD forecasts fog in Hyderabad

In the case of Hyderabad, the weather department has forecast misty or foggy conditions till Tuesday, December 23.

Such conditions are likely to prevail especially in the morning and night hours.

Yesterday, temperatures in the state declined to single digits. A low of 6.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in Sangareddy district.

Maredpally was the coldest place in Hyderabad as 11.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in the area.

In view of the forecast issued by IMD Hyderabad, residents need to plan their travel accordingly.