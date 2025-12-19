Schools in Hyderabad gear up for Christmas 2025 holidays

Hyderabad: Schools in Hyderabad are gearing up for the holidays in view of Christmas 2025.

As per the Telangana government calendar, the holidays will start on Wednesday, December 24.

FA III exams

Before the beginning of the holidays for Christmas 2025, the schools in Hyderabad and other districts of the state need to complete the FA III exams.

As per the academic calendar, the FA III exams need to end by December 23, 2025. The FA IV will be held in February 2026.

Christmas holidays 2025 for schools in Hyderabad

Although the Telangana government calendar lists December 24 as Christmas Eve, some schools may not have a holiday on the day as it is optional.

However, holidays on December 25 and 26, which are announced for Christmas and Boxing Day respectively, are general holidays and will be observed by all schools.

Meanwhile, missionary schools will observe a Christmas vacation which will be for five days from December 23 to 27.