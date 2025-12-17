Telangana inter exams 2026 time table revised

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has revised the time table of the inter exams 2026 which are scheduled to be held in March next year.

The decision was taken following the announcement of a state holiday for the Holi festival in March 2026.

Revised time table of Telangana inter exam 2026

Due to the holiday, Mathematics Paper IIA/Botany Paper II/ Political Sciences Paper II which was scheduled to be held on March 3 will now be conducted on March 4.

Revised time table for Intermediate second year

February 26- Second language Paper 2

February 28- English Paper 2

March 4- Mathematics Paper 2 A, Botany Paper 2 and Political Science Paper 2

March 6- Mathematics Paper 2 B, Zoology Paper 2 and History Paper 2

March 10- Physics Paper 2 and Economics Paper 2

March 13- Chemistry Paper 2 and Commerce Paper 2

March 16- Public Administration Paper 2 and Bridge Course Maths Paper 2

March 18- Modern Language Paper 2 and Geography Paper 2

No change in first year schedule

There is no change in the time table of Telangana inter first year exam 2026.

Time table for Intermediate first year

February 25- Second Language Paper 1

February 27- English Paper 1

March 2- Mathematics Paper 1 A, Botany Paper 1, Political Science Paper 1

March 5- Mathematics Paper 1 B, Zoology Paper 1, History Paper 1

March 9- Physics Paper 1 and Economics Paper 1

March 12- Chemistry Paper 1 and Commerce Paper 1

March 14- Public Administration Paper 1 and Bridge Course Maths Paper 1 for BiPC students

March 17- Modern Language Paper 1 and Geography Paper 1

The hall tickets for the examination will be released two weeks before the examination.