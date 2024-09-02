IMD Hyderabad warns of heavy rain; dark clouds hover over city

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a warning of heavy rains for various districts of Telangana.

Since this morning, dark clouds have been hovering over the city, and some areas have experienced light drizzles.

IMD Hyderabad issues orange alert for heavy rains

The weather department has issued an orange alert due to the expectation of heavy rainfall, applicable to most parts of the state.

In the case of Adilabad, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, and Y. Bhuvanagiri, the department has issued a red alert, anticipating extremely heavy rainfall.

For Hyderabad, the department has forecasted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds.

Rainfall during current monsoon

During the current Southwest monsoon, Telangana has received an average rainfall of 761.9 mm, compared to the normal 581.5 mm, marking a 31 percent deviation.

Hyderabad has recorded 573.9 mm of rainfall against the normal 466.9 mm, reflecting a 23 percent deviation.

Within Hyderabad, the highest deviation was observed in Khairatabad, which received 683.3 mm of rainfall against the normal 482.5 mm, a 42 percent deviation.

The IMD Hyderabad’s prediction of heavy rainfall today is likely to further increase the amount of rainfall received by the city and other districts of Telangana during the current Southwest monsoon.