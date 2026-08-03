IMD issues orange alert, Hyderabad Police advises against travel

"Strong surface winds upto (30-40 kmph) very likely to prevail at isolated pockets over Telangana," Hyderabad IMD said.

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Hyderabad: In view of the orange alert issued for Kamareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Medak, and Sangareddy, the Hyderabad police have issued a safety advisory on Monday, August 3.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre said light to moderate thundershowers with strong winds with speeds reaching 40 kilometres per hour are also expected across other districts including Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Warangal, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri. Rangareddy, and Khammam.

“Strong surface winds upto (30-40 kmph) very likely to prevail at isolated pockets over Telangana,” Hyderabad IMD said in an August 3 notification.

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As heavy downpours are likely during evening peak hours, traffic police have advised commuters, specifically those returning home from offices, to take proper precautions and plan their travel to avoid traffic and waterlogging.

“In the wake of the weather department’s warning that heavy rains are likely to lash the city until tonight, everyone must remain extremely cautious,” said VC Sajjanar, Hyderabad City police Commissioner.

He urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel unless absolutely needed and stay indoors. “Avoid unnecessary travel unless it’s an emergency. Do not step out of your homes. Those already outside should quickly wrap up their tasks before the rain intensifies and reach home safely,” Sajjanar wrote on X.

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Travelling through waterlogged roads or low-lying areas prone to flooding is absolutely unsafe, he said, adding that drivers must reduce their speed while driving and take precautions. “In emergencies, stay alert and ensure everyone reaches home safely,” the CP said.

The IMD said strong surface winds similar to those on Monday will persist till August 9 over various parts of Telangana.

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