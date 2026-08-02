Moderate showers expected across Hyderabad, residents warned

Residents are asked to plan their travel and avoid waterlogged areas.

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Rain in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Disaster Response Fore (DRF) team clear the waterlogged road near Secretariat after heavy rain, in Hyderabad, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: West and Central Hyderabad are currently experiencing moderate to intense spells of rainfall which are likely to cover the rest of the city till 6 pm, according to a forecast by local weather enthusiast T Balaji.

Serlingampally, Gachibowli, Shaikpet, Jubilee Hills, and Golconda are currently experiencing rain, which will spread to Abids, Nampally, Malakpet, Charminar, Khairthabad, Bahadurpura, Qutbullapur, Gajularamaram, Alwal, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Balanagar, Kapra, Uppal, Begumpet, Maredpally, Himayatnagar and nearby areas by 6 pm.

Residents are asked to plan their travel and avoid waterlogged areas.

Subhan Bakery

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