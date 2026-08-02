Moderate showers expected across Hyderabad, residents warned

Hyderabad: West and Central Hyderabad are currently experiencing moderate to intense spells of rainfall which are likely to cover the rest of the city till 6 pm, according to a forecast by local weather enthusiast T Balaji.

Serlingampally, Gachibowli, Shaikpet, Jubilee Hills, and Golconda are currently experiencing rain, which will spread to Abids, Nampally, Malakpet, Charminar, Khairthabad, Bahadurpura, Qutbullapur, Gajularamaram, Alwal, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Balanagar, Kapra, Uppal, Begumpet, Maredpally, Himayatnagar and nearby areas by 6 pm.

Residents are asked to plan their travel and avoid waterlogged areas.