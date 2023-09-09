IMD predicts increase in rainfall over Telangana, AP from Sep 12

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that there will be an increase in rainfall activity over Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana from September 12 due to the development of a fresh cyclonic circulation over northwest & adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal.

The weatherman also said that heavy rainfall activity is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra on Saturday and Sunday and over the northeast during the next three days and decrease thereafter.

In East India, there is a forecast of light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Additionally, isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Bihar on Saturday.

“The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to experience these weather conditions till September 12, while Odisha can expect them on September 12 and 13,” the IMD said in its bulletin.

South India anticipates light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall particularly in the ghat areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Saturday and Sunday.

“Kerala and Mahe should brace for similar conditions till September 11. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are expected to experience these weather patterns on September 12 and 13,” the IMD predicted.

In Central India, there is a prediction of light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning, with isolated heavy rainfall mainly in Madhya Pradesh during the period till September 11.

“Madhya Pradesh may also see isolated very heavy rainfall on Saturday,” said the IMD.

The weather agency further said that West India can expect light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning, with isolated heavy rainfall over Marathwada and Gujarat Region on Saturday.

“Additionally, Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra are likely to experience these conditions on Saturday and Sunday. Isolated very heavy rainfall is anticipated over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat Region on Saturday.”

In the northeast, light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorms are expected, with isolated heavy rainfall activity over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura till September 12.

“Arunachal Pradesh should prepare for similar weather conditions on Sunday and September 11,” said the IMD.

There is a forecast for isolated very heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya on September 12.

In Northwest India, light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall and thunderstorms are likely, with isolated heavy rainfall activity expected over East Rajasthan on Saturday; Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and Sunday; and Uttarakhand on Saturday and September 13.