Respite from heatwave: IMD predicts rainfall in Telangana May 6 onwards

Hyderabad: Relief may be on the horizon for the parched lands of Telangana as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issues a rain alert. Residents grappling with scorching temperatures may soon find respite as light to moderate rainfall is forecasted across the state on May 6.

According to IMD predictions, scattered showers are anticipated in various districts, including Karimnagar, Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanmakonda, and Bhuvanagiri on Monday. In response, an orange alert has been issued for these regions, signaling potential rainfall activity.

Day 3 of peak heatwave in Telangana 🔥🥵



Rural TG heat to remain severe for next 4-5days. However Hyderabad heat to become severe next 4days, likely to breach 44°C



Some scattered storms likely in Telangana next 4days, Hyd need luck though



Full fledged storms after May 6 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/IOagDMUGHX — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) May 2, 2024

Hyderabad has been experiencing sweltering conditions, with temperatures soaring above 46 degrees Celsius in several districts. The temperature in Hyderabad is likely to breach 44 degree mark.

Gudapur in Nalgonda district recorded a maximum temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, May 1, with forecasts indicating a possibility of temperatures exceeding the 47-degree mark in the coming days.

Adding to the weather woes, the Meteorological Department has cautioned about prolonged hailstorms expected from Thursday to Saturday. Districts including Jagtial, Rajanna Sirisilla, Karimnagar, Mulugu, Kothagudem, and Khammam are likely to experience severe hailstorms on Thursday. On Friday, hailstorms are predicted in several districts, including Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhupalapalli, Nalgonda, and Mahbubnagar.

While the heatwave continues to grip the region, the prospect of rainfall brings hope for much-needed relief from the scorching temperatures and dry conditions. Citizens are advised to stay updated with weather alerts and take necessary precautions during adverse weather conditions.