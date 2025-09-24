IMD predicts very heavy rains in Telangana till September 28

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh on September 26 and 27, due to a low-pressure area likely to form over north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal around September 25.

“Moving nearly westwards, it is very likely to concentrate into a depression over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha- north Andhra Pradesh coasts on September 26. It is very likely to cross the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts around September 27,” IMD stated in its press release at 1 pm on Wednesday, September 24.

Also Read CM Revanth Reddy to inaugurate revived Bathukamma Kunta on Sept 26

Heavy rainfall is predicted to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanumakonda districts between Thursday night and Friday morning.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (orange alert issued) is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, and Mahabubnagar districts between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Adilabad, Komuram Bheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts between Friday night and Saturday morning.

The same weather pattern is expected to prevail across the state on Sunday, September 28, as per IMD’s forecast.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds blowing at 30-40 km per hour are very likely to occur at isolated places across the state during this period.

(The copy has been updated)