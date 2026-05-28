IMDb India list gets surprise No1, Beats SRK and Thalapathy Vijay

Hyderabad: A new name is making waves in Indian cinema. Young actor Yudhvir Ahlawat has become the most popular Indian celebrity on IMDb this week, beating stars like Aishwarya Rai, Vijay, Shah Rukh Khan, and Jr NTR.

The actor gained massive attention after his emotional performance in the Netflix film Kartavya starring Saif Ali Khan.

Why Is Yudhvir Ahlawat Trending On IMDb?

IMDb updates its list of popular Indian celebrities every week based on profile visits from millions of users across the world. This week, Yudhvir Ahlawat grabbed the top spot after audiences praised his role in Kartavya.

In the film, Yudhvir plays a 14-year-old boy who gets trapped in a dangerous crime situation. Saif Ali Khan plays a police officer assigned to protect him. Viewers appreciated Yudhvir’s natural acting and emotional scenes, which increased searches for his IMDb profile soon after the film released on Netflix on May 15.

Yudhvir Ahlawat Movies And Career

Yudhvir comes from Haryana and started his acting journey with Saand Ki Aankh in 2019. He later appeared in Love Hostel and the web series Co-Ed.

Even though he often plays younger characters on screen, the actor had earlier clarified in interviews that he is not actually a minor.

Stars Yudhvir Beat In IMDb Rankings

This week’s IMDb rankings surprised many fans. Aishwarya Rai secured the third spot after her Cannes appearance, while Vijay ranked fourth due to his political and film buzz. Jr NTR was placed at number 24, while Shah Rukh Khan was not part of the top 30 list this week.

Social media users praised the young actor for earning the top rank on his own merit. Many viewers compared his performance to some of the finest child actors in Indian cinema and called him one of the biggest breakout talents of the year.