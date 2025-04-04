IMF director says US tariffs represent significant risk to the global outlook

Washington: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the announcement of US tariffs “clearly represent a significant risk to the global outlook” at a time of sluggish global growth.

“It is important to avoid steps that could further harm the world economy,” Georgieva said in a statement. “We appeal to the United States and its trading partners to work constructively to resolve trade tensions and reduce uncertainty.”

The IMF and World Bank will hold meetings later this month to discuss the world economic outlook and other issues. US tariffs will be a part of that discussion.