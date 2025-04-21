IMF, World Bank see India’s potential as engine of global trade: FM Sitharaman

San Francisco: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday that India has become the fastest-growing economy, driven by the “visionary leadership” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the stability provided by a continuing government.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in the US, the Finance Minister said, “When we say that India is the fastest-growing economy and when the IMF and World Bank recognise that India can be the engine driving global trade, what they are recognising is the immense potential that exists in India.”

Highlighting the steps to strengthen the Indian economy, Sitharaman said, “During the Covid-19 pandemic, our fiscal deficit went up. But in 2021, we came up with a clear signal as to how we wanted to manage our fiscal deficit. We set year-on-year targets and committed to bringing the fiscal deficit below 4.5 per cent by 2026. And that’s what we have been following each year without fail.”

She said the government’s primary focus under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is achieving ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. This vision encompasses improvements across sectors impacting women, the impoverished, youth, and farmers.

FM Sitharaman highlighted that India prioritises ‘Sunrise Sectors’ and stands out as a leader in Digital Public Infrastructure, driving innovation and growth..

She also said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes it a part of his every overseas visit to connect with the Indian diaspora because he thinks that it is important that India connects with each one of you who, located in whichever part of the world, are doing your best to contribute to the world and stand out as an example.”

Sitharaman is on a five-day visit to the United States. Upon her arrival in San Francisco, she was received by Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra

During the visit, she is slated to deliver a keynote speech at Stanford University and hold discussions with CEOs in San Francisco on investment and technological advancements. The visit will also include participation in diaspora events, enhancing India’s global cultural presence.

In Washington DC, Sitharaman will attend the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings, and the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meetings. She will also hold bilateral talks on the sidelines with counterparts from the US, the UK, France, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and other countries, as well as top officials from international financial institutions. After completing her US trip, Sitharaman will travel to Peru for a visit from April 26 to 30.