Immersion procession of Ganesh idols concludes in Hyderabad

As many as 91,154 idols were immersed in different parts of the city till 6 pm today, a release from GHMC said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th September 2023 8:27 pm IST
Hyderabad: Devotees take part in a procession for immersion (visarjan) of Lord Ganesha's idol during Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat, in Hyderabad, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI09_28_2023_000112B)

Hyderabad: The annual Ganesha idols procession and the final immersion in Hyderabad concluded on Friday, officials said.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Thousands of idols of Lord Vinayaka were immersed in water bodies in the state capital and other parts of Telangana on Thursday, marking the conclusion of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, as the immersion procession in the city continued for the second day today.

“The city’s annual Ganesh idols procession and the final immersion, which commenced yesterday, concluded successfully today, with the collaborative efforts of the organisers, the public, and the city police and we thank all stakeholders,” Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand said.

MS Education Academy

The ‘nimajjanam’ (immersion) was held in a festive atmosphere amid tight security arrangements in the state capital.

As many as 91,154 idols were immersed in different parts of the city till 6 pm today, a release from GHMC said.

This year, the city witnessed a remarkable surge in the number of new idols, with a 10-15 percent increase compared to previous years, the Hyderabad Police chief said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) made elaborate arrangements for the massive immersion process, including appointment of 3,000 sanitation personnel and deploying 369 cranes.

More than 30,000 security personnel were on duty in the state capital and its periphery for the immersion.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th September 2023 8:27 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button