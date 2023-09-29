Immersion procession of Ganesh idols concludes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The annual Ganesha idols procession and the final immersion in Hyderabad concluded on Friday, officials said.

Thousands of idols of Lord Vinayaka were immersed in water bodies in the state capital and other parts of Telangana on Thursday, marking the conclusion of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, as the immersion procession in the city continued for the second day today.

“The city’s annual Ganesh idols procession and the final immersion, which commenced yesterday, concluded successfully today, with the collaborative efforts of the organisers, the public, and the city police and we thank all stakeholders,” Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand said.

The ‘nimajjanam’ (immersion) was held in a festive atmosphere amid tight security arrangements in the state capital.

As many as 91,154 idols were immersed in different parts of the city till 6 pm today, a release from GHMC said.

This year, the city witnessed a remarkable surge in the number of new idols, with a 10-15 percent increase compared to previous years, the Hyderabad Police chief said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) made elaborate arrangements for the massive immersion process, including appointment of 3,000 sanitation personnel and deploying 369 cranes.

More than 30,000 security personnel were on duty in the state capital and its periphery for the immersion.