Impact of Cyclone Asani: Hyderabad may experience rainfall on May 11, 12

Hyderabad: The impact of Cyclone Asani is likely to be witnessed in Hyderabad. The city may experience rainfall today and tomorrow, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to be less than 36 degrees Celsius on May 11 whereas, on May 12, it will be in the range of 36-40 degrees Celsius.

Other parts of the Telangana are also likely to witness rainfall on May 11 and 12.

Hyderabad recorded temperature of 40 degrees Celsius

Although the temperature on Wednesday and Thursday is likely to be around 36 degrees Celsius, Hyderabad on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature i.e., 43.3 degrees Celsius was recorded in Adilabad.

As per the IMD prediction, the temperature may again rise on May 14. It may touch 45 degrees Celsius.

Cyclone Asani

Cyclone Asani weakened into a cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal.

On Wednesday morning, the cyclonic storm lay centered about 50 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 150 km southwest of Kakinada, and 290 km southwest of Visakhapatnam.

IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy rainfalls likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over the south coastal Odisha.