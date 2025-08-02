Impeachment move against Justice Verma may be the cause of V P Dhankhar’s sudden resignation: Reports

The political circles were aghast when Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar abruptly resigned on the first day of the current monsoon session. His term was to end in 2027. He was the Prime Minister’s direct choice. Dhankhar had previously stated, ‘I will retire at the right time, in August 2027, subject to divine intervention.’ But circumstances made it sooner.

While the cited reason for Dhankar’s exit was his health, it’s clear that other factors, including political pressure, contributed to his decision. One source suggested that the government may have instructed him to resign after admitting the Opposition-sponsored motion on the impeachment of Justice Verma.

An opposition-sponsored motion on Justice Verma’s impeachment, tabled on July 21, the first day of the current Monsoon session, created a flutter.

Dhankar’s resignation coincided with the government’s contemplation of a bill to impeach Justice Yashwant Verma in the Lok Sabha, adding to the day’s swift and dramatic developments.

In his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar stated, “To prioritise healthcare and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, by Article 67(a) of the Constitution.”

Why did Dhankhar resign? Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge commented, “Only he (Dhankhar) knows the reason. We have nothing to add on this matter. Either the government knows, or he knows. It is up to the government to accept his resignation or not.”

Media reports suggest that the government was displeased with Dhankhar even earlier for various reasons. For quite some time, the government was dissatisfied with Dhankhar making decisions without consulting them. The BJP began to suspect him of siding with the Opposition, including the recent impeachment motion against Justice Verma. Never mind if the same Opposition wanted to bring an impeachment against the VP.

His attack on the judiciary was also an embarrassment to the government. Dhankhar began holding meetings with Opposition leaders.

On the whole, the government felt he was becoming an embarrassment.

July 21 was a day of significant development. At 2 pm, the Rajya Sabha chairman accepted the Opposition-sponsored motion. By 9:25 pm, Dhankhar announced his resignation on the X. The President accepted his resignation at midnight on July 22. Insiders suggest that the message was bluntly conveyed to the VP, indicating that he should resign, or else… a kind of threat to the VP.

Dhankhar is not the first Vice President to resign before the end of his term; he joins the ranks of V.V. Giri, B.D. Jatti, R. Venkataraman, Shankar Dayal Sharma, and K.R. Narayanan, who also resigned after being elected President.

Throughout his career, particularly as the Governor of West Bengal, Dhankhar was involved in a contentious relationship with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. However, she did not oppose his appointment when the NDA selected him for the constitutional role.

The treasury benches were taken aback when the Vice President stated in the Rajya Sabha, “Hon’ble members, I need to inform you that I have received a notice of motion to constitute a statutory committee for the removal of Justice Yashwant Varma. It is signed by more than 50 Opposition members, fulfilling the numerical requirement to initiate the process for the removal of a high court judge. Dhankar’s move to admit the subject without consulting the Treasury benches in the Lok Sabha left the government red-faced. The government did not appreciate the Vice President’s action when the government was trying to build a consensus in the Lok Sabha. This raised questions about his acceptance of the Opposition’s motion.

A vacancy for VP could allow Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to fill the role. Adding a layer of political intrigue to the situation. Bihar Assembly Elections are to take place at the end of the year.

Regardless of the reasons behind Dhankar’s resignation, an election for the position of Vice President will be conducted soon, and the Election Commission has already given notice. This will once again create a setting for a clash between the ruling NDA and the Opposition. Several prominent names have already been suggested, including ministers Rajnath Singh, former minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. It is also likely that a candidate close to the BJP will be appointed.

Dhankhar is likely upset about the recent changes, which occurred unexpectedly. He has served as the political Vice President and has become quite ambitious. Prime Minister Modi tends to prefer leaders who maintain a low profile. Dhankar’s time as Governor was marked by controversy, and he often clashed with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. But the government did not curb him. Modi appointed him as Vice President in 2022, but now, after almost three years, he has had to leave his position quietly. Unlike usual practice, farewell speeches were not held upon his departure from the house.

The election for Vice President is expected to take place in approximately one month. The NDA is keeping its candidate choice confidential. It remains uncertain whether the next Vice President will be a unanimous decision or if the Opposition will field a candidate. The situation will become clearer soon.