Implement GO naming Timmapur GP office after Raji Reddy: HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed district and gram panchayat authorities to implement a government order naming the gram panchayat office building in Timmapur village of Siddipet district as “Raji Reddy Bhavan” and ensure that the name is prominently displayed on the premises.

The order was issued by a vacation bench of Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka on May 29 while disposing of a writ petition filed by advocate Ramavaram Madhavi Reddy.

According to the petitioner, her father-in-law, the late Raji Reddy, had served as the village sarpanch. In 2017, the Timmapur Gram Panchayat unanimously passed a resolution to name the newly constructed panchayat office after him in recognition of his services to the village.

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State govt issues GO in 2020

Acting on the resolution, the state government issued a Government Order (GO) in February 2020 officially naming the building “Raji Reddy Bhavan.” However, despite the issuance of the GO, the decision was not implemented on the ground, the petitioner told the court.

She further alleged that although the name had initially been displayed on the building, it was later defaced due to political rivalry. Repeated representations seeking restoration of the name, including a representation submitted on May 12 this year, failed to elicit any response from the authorities.

HC asks local authorities to carry out GO

After examining the records, the High Court observed that once a government order is issued, local authorities are obligated to carry it out. The court also took note of the submission made by counsel representing the gram panchayat that steps would be taken to comply with the order.

Disposing of the petition, the bench directed the concerned authorities to imprint or affix the name “Raji Reddy Bhavan” on the gram panchayat office building within four weeks.