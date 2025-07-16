Hyderabad: The buzz surrounding SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited film with Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled SSMB29, is only getting louder with each passing day. With every leaked glimpse of the grand sets and updates from the team, fans are more eager than ever, especially with the excitement of seeing Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas share screen space for the first time.

However, no big project comes without its fair share of reshuffling, and SSMB29 is no exception. In a surprising move, SS Rajamouli has decided to part ways with his longtime collaborator, cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar, for this film.

The duo has previously delivered visual spectacles like Baahubali and RRR, but will not be reuniting this time.

Confirming the news in a recent interview with Telugu 360, Senthil said, “It was Rajamouli’s call. He wanted to try someone else. People want to do different films with different people, right? So it is a good break.”

He also clarified that there’s no bad blood between them. “We’ve been working together since 2003, but we didn’t always do films back-to-back. Gaps have happened before also, but the relationship continues,” he added.

Meanwhile, another development has caught fans’ attention. The much-talked-about Kenya shoot schedule has reportedly been scrapped. The reason? Ongoing political unrest in parts of South Africa, which has forced the makers to rework their location plans.

Touted to be a globe-trotting action adventure with music by MM Keeravani, SSMB29 continues to be shrouded in mystery. Though the makers are yet to share an official synopsis, multiple reports suggest the story might explore the mystical origins of Varanasi.

With every twist in the production, the anticipation only grows.