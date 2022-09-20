Imran claims Shehbaz felt intimidated in Putin’s presence

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan mocked his successor Shehbaz Sharif, saying that the latter felt intimidated in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the recently-concluded Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan.

Addressing a public gathering in Chakwal on Monday, Khan took a jibe at the premier claiming that his legs were trembling in the presence of Putin during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 22nd SCO Summit, Geo News reported.

Khan criticised Sharif for his recent foreign trips following flood devastations in the country and said: “Look at Shehbaz’s insensitivity. He is visiting (countries) abroad during such conditions. What battle is he going to win aboard while the country has been flooded?”

Nitpicking the premier for his conversation with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the PTI Chairman said: “I have not seen any prime minister talk like the way Shehbaz did with the UN Secretary-General. He was asking him for money.”

He further revealed that Guterres knows that 60 per cent of Sharif’s cabinet is released on bail.

“On what basis would he (Secretary-Ggeneral) give you money as he knows that corruption cases are registered against the premier?” Khan queried.

The former premier also pointed his guns at Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari denouncing him for leaving the country during a time of crisis.

“Bilawal also went abroad. They have been imposed (on us) because he will listen to their orders,” Khan added.