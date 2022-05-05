Imran Khan looks unrecognizable after quitting acting -viral pic

Mumbai: It was in 2018 when Bollywood actor and Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan said goodbye to the acting world. The news was confirmed in 2020 by his friend and actor Akshay Oberoi. Imran’s last movie was 2015’s Katti Batti. Ever since then the actor has maintained a distance from Bollywood for almost 7 years now and fans barely get to see him as he has quit social media too.

Fans were left suprised to see Imran Khan in Ira Khan’s Eid pictures. The Delhi Belly boy made a rare appearance in Aamir Khan’s daughter’s post on Intagram, and he looked quite unrecognizable. Sharing the photos, Ira wrote“Did you know you’re eligible for eidi till you’re married?! I thought once you’re an adult (18) it’s done. @zaynmarie @sahabime HA HA. You learn something new everyday. Eid Mubarak😊.”

(Image Source: Ira Khan Instagram)

In November 2020, Akshay Oberoi confirmed that Imran had quit acting. In an interview with Navbharat Times, Akshay told, “My best friend in Bollywood is Imran Khan, who is no longer an actor because he has quit acting. Imran is my closest friend, whom I can get up at 4 am and call. Me and Imran have been with each other for almost 18 years, we studied acting together at Kishore Acting School in Andheri West.”

He continued, “See, Imran Khan has left acting at the moment. As far as I know, there is a better writer and director inside Imran, I do not know when he will direct his film himself, I am not going to put any pressure, but as a friend, I think so he will direct his film soon. Also, when Imran Khan directs, I know he will make a wonderful film because his sensibility and understanding of cinema is very high.”

Imran Khan made his acting debut as a child artiste at the age of 5 in the movie Qayamat se Qayamat tak in 1988. He played the role of Raj, young Aamir Khan in the movie. Imran Khan made his adult acting debut on the big screen with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na in 2008. directed by Abbas Tyrewala and produced by Aamir Khan. Back in 2018, Imran also made his directorial debut with a short film titled Mission Mars: Keep Walking India.

His other movies include Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, I Hate Love Storys, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Luck, and Once Upon A Time In Mumbai among others.