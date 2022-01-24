Imran Khan seems to have accepted defeat: Maryam Nawaz

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 24th January 2022 1:55 pm IST
Imran Khan announces bravery medal for man who tried to save Sri Lankan national
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

New Delhi: Maryam Nawaz, Vice President of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has said that Prime Minister Imran Khans talk about leaving power are just false claims and he should go home, The News reported.

She said that Khan sounds like a person who is not only defeated but has also accepted his defeat and added that four years into the government and he was still only whining.

“The cartels you are complaining about are the mafias on your right and left who have fleeced 220 million and who run your kitchen,” she said.

MS Education Academy

This was stated by Maryam Nawaz in a series of tweets in reaction to the statement given by Khan while responding to the live questions of the masses.

Maryam Nawaz said: “Imran Khan is a dashed hope of people for the incompetency and ineptitude stricken people of Pakistan who are waiting for you to spare them from the four-year-long ordeal that has cost them their lives.”

She said that every word that Khan has uttered reeks of failure, dashed hopes and no faith in his or PTI’s future.

“This was inevitable man. You are history and the history that we will be taught as a lesson of caution to those who rely more on conspiracy and plotting than people’s power.”

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button