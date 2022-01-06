Imran Khan to be honoured with ‘International Sports Personality Award’ at Expo 2020 Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister of the Republic of Pakistan and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Patron-in-Chief, Imran Khan will be honoured with the ‘International Sports Personality Award’ on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Expo 2020 Dubai, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The 11th edition of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award will celebrate its winners at a glittering presentation ceremony on January 9.

Imran Khan has been named as the International Sport Personality by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award on October 27, 2021, in appreciation of his efforts in turning Pakistan into one of the world’s leading cricketing nations.

He was the captain of the Pakistan team that emerged victorious in the 1992 Cricket World Cup, defeating England in the final.

Imran Khan proudly captained Pakistan to victory in the 1992 ICC World Cup

Today, half of the country’s 221 million people consider themselves cricket fans, and nearly 42,000 players are officially registered with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

In 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched a $639 million pioneering initiative for Pakistani youth welfare, under which young men and women will be awarded scholarships and skills development opportunities, including scholarships in sports.

He also announced a scholarship for youth aspiring sports and pledged to build a cricket ground in all the villages of Pakistan.

Earlier on December 16, Imran Khan has been included in the list of the most admired men in the world.

As per the details, the British market research firm released the list of Most Appreciated Men in 2021. Prime Minister Imran Khan ranks 17th in the list due to his impressive personality.