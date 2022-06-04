Imran Khan unlikely to announce date for next round of ‘Azadi March’

Islamabad: Imran Khan is unlikely to announce the date for the next round of ‘Azadi March’ amid his massive quest to secure an election date before his return to the National Assembly.

Multiple scuffles took place between the police and PTI marchers after Imran Khan and his convoy entered Islamabad and started marching towards the D-Chowk despite the Supreme Court’s order to hold a rally at a ground between areas of Islamabad.

The ‘Azadi March’ was abruptly called off by the PTI chief on May 26.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has been in talks with the ‘establishment’ since it began the May 25 long march as the channel succeeded in persuading Imran Khan to go back without staging the sit-in on the assurance that dates for dissolution of assemblies and fresh polls.

Pakistan’s political instability does not seem to die down as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan appears to be pinning his hopes on the Supreme Court, where his party has filed a petition seeking protection for its right to protest, Dawn reported.

The blame game between PTI and Shehbaz government continues.

Differences between the PTI and the establishment over the former’s return to the National Assembly after withdrawing their resignations and announcement of the date for the next elections as the biggest sticking point in the talks.

According to Dawn, the PTI wants an election date before its return to the National Assembly, while the establishment wants things to go in the other direction. Imran Khan fears that if the PTI goes back to the assembly without securing an election date, then it will become “business as usual” and the government will get a chance to complete the remaining tenure. Moreover, he thinks the party’s narrative that it will not accept the PML-N-led coalition government, which it calls an “imported government”, will suffer damage.

Claiming that the “selected” government has been imposed on the masses through planning and plotting, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said previously that general elections must be held in the country under the supervision of a neutral chief election commissioner (CEC).

Notably, PTI has staged several protests across the country against the United States for an alleged “foreign conspiracy” to oust Imran Khan from power who has been unseated after the no-confidence vote initiated by the Opposition was carried in the National Assembly.