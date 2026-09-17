Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima gets married again, photos viral

Jemima tied the knot with Irish-Australian financier Cameron O’Reilly, 62, in an intimate ceremony

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Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima and her new spouse celebrate their wedding day in a floral decorated venue.
Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's wedding photo (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Jemima Goldsmith, the British film producer and former wife of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, has married for the second time at the age of 52.

Jemima tied the knot with Irish-Australian financier Cameron O’Reilly, 62, in an intimate ceremony. The marriage comes more than two decades after her divorce from Imran Khan in 2004.

Sharing pictures from the ceremony on social media, Jemima wrote, “12.9.26 Thank you to everyone who made this day so very special & happy for both of us.”

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Jemima Goldsmith and Cameron O’Reilly’s love story

According to a Daily Mail report, Jemima and Cameron got married in a private ceremony over the weekend. The two reportedly met through their work in film and documentary production, where Cameron has worked as an executive producer.

Their relationship is said to have grown from a close friendship, with the couple reportedly dating privately for a little over a year before getting married.

Cameron, an Oxford graduate, is the son of late Irish media tycoon Sir Anthony O’Reilly. He previously served as CEO of APN News & Media, now known as ARN Media, and later founded private equity firm Bayard Capital. He has four children from a previous marriage.

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Her first marriage to Imran Khan

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima and her new partner at a public event.

Jemima was just 21 when she married Imran Khan, then 42, in 1995. At the time, Imran was a celebrated cricket star who was gradually moving into politics.

The couple welcomed two sons, Sulaiman Isa and Kasim, before ending their marriage in June 2004. Following their divorce, Jemima moved back to London with their children and went on to establish a career as a documentary producer and screenwriter.

Jemima Khan and Imran Khan with their child at a family gathering.

Imran Khan later became Pakistan’s prime minister in 2018. He was removed from office in 2022 and has remained in prison since 2023 following his conviction in a corruption case.

Jemima has largely kept her personal life away from the spotlight in the years since her divorce from Imran. Her latest wedding marks a new chapter in her life.

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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