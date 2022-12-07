Imran used to call Gen Bajwa for every little thing: Aide

Islamabad: A close aide of Pakistan’s former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa has revealed that former Prime Minister Imran Khan used to call him for every little thing and even referred to the officer as “boss”.

According to the aide, Khan sought help from Gen Bajwa’s office in every political matter, Samaa TV reported.

The aide said that the former premier was considered the best option to rescue Pakistan when he came into power.

But it turned out that he stood nowhere, as he had failed to secure a qualified team, nor could he attract the requisite resources to solve state matters, Samaa TV reported.

The close aide further revealed that when Khan appointed Usman Buzdar as Punjab’s Chief Minister, the former COAS wondered how this relative unknown would deal with sensitive matters of the country’s most populous province.

Even PTI leaders had requested Khan to assign the Chief Minister’s portfolio to somebody more competent.

During meetings with international leaders, Khan would extoll his grandeur and forget that he was representing Pakistan, Samaa TV

reported.

Also Read Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in Jan

The aide further said that most corps commanders were of the consensus view, 20 out of a total of 26, to stay away from Khan.

“The armed forces told Imran Khan in March 2021 that they would not get support from the forces anymore,” the source revealed.

When Khan delayed the reassignment of Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed away from the hot seat of the country’s powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), it worsened the conflict between the armed forces and the former premier.

Talking about Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, the aide further revealed that he was facing cases in court and that the military had no role in it.

Moreover, Gen Bajwa did not meet Nawaz for the past four years.