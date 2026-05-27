Imtiaz Ali clarifies his controversial remarks on Deepika Padukone

New Delhi: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali on Tuesday issued a clarification over his viral remark about actor Deepika Padukone’s casting in his 2012 movie “Cocktail”, saying his comments were made in a light-hearted manner and should not be misunderstood.

Ali’s remarks about Deepika sparked controversy online and the director said he decided to post the clarification as he did not want to take a chance on their long standing friendship.

“My dearest and loveliest @deepikapadukone, you are my pal, my buddy, my safe option for humour. I think you will never misunderstand my wannabe fun remarks because you, more than anyone else, know how much I love you, admire you, understand you, and appreciate you.”

“But I have been told you might misunderstand and be hurt, so I am telling you plz don’t. To be mean to you ‘is janam mein to possible nahin hai’ (not possible in this lifetime). I never thought I would write such a disclaimer to you, but it’s been a while, and I didn’t want to take a chance. Wish you the best and love always,” he wrote on Instagram.

The controversy stems from an interview that Ali gave while promoting his new movie “Main Vaapas Aaunga”.

Discussing “Cocktail”, a movie that he wrote, Ali said Deepika was offered to play Meera but he advised her to take up the role of Veronika, a free-spirited girl residing in London. Ali said he felt Deepika had that side in her despite her image of a ‘good girl’.

His remarks received a mixed response on social media with several calling it unnecessary criticism.

“Cocktail”, released in 2012, was directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The story revolved around a love triangle between Veronika, Saif Ali Khan’s flirtatious Gautam Kapoor and Diana Penty’s Meera Sahni, a reserved girl from India who relocates to London. Deepika received critical acclaim for playing Veronika.

Ali directed Deepika in “Love Aaj Kal” and “Tamasha”.