In 24 hours, India records nearly 41% jump in new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: India reported a nearly 41 per cent spike in new COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

A total of 5,233 fresh cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours as against 3,714 reported on the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday morning.

In the same period, the country has reported seven COVID-19 deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,715.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country has also risen to 28,857 cases, accounting for 0.07 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 3,345 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,36,710. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.72 per cent.

Meanwhile, India’s daily positivity rate has gone up to 1.67 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 1.12 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,13,361 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85.35 crores.

As of Wednesday morning, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 194.43 crores achieved via 2,48,41,726 sessions.

Over 3.46 crore adolescents have been administered a first dose of COVID-19 jab since the beginning of the vaccination drive for this age bracket.