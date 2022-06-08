Telangana sees over 36 pc jump in active COVID cases in one week

Hyderabad: The active COVID-19 cases in Telangana is continuously increasing. In the past one week, it has jumped by 36 percent.

As per health bulletins issued by Telangana health department, the number of active cases in the State was 481 on June 1. It reached 658 on June 7. On May 1, the count was 335.

COVID cases in Hyderabad

Hyderabad witnessed a rise in the daily count of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The count which was 61 on June 1 has jumped to 79 on June 7.

Although, the daily count of COVID cases and active case is increasing in Hyderabad and other district of the state, no death has been reported in the state in the month of June.

State’s COVID tally reaches 793791

On Tuesday, Telangana recorded 119 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,93,791.

A Health Department bulletin said 43 people recuperated from the infection, raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,89,022.

The recovery rate stood at 99.40 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.