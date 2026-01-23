In a first 9th ‘Nizam’ of Hyderabad to speak in public at HLF

Hyderabad: Prince Azmet Jah, the son of Hyderabad’s 8th Nizam Mukarram Jah Bahadur (who passed away in 2023), will be speaking at the Hyderabad Lit Fest (HLF) this year. He will be in conversation with architect Anuradha Naik, who is associated the royal family.

The event is significant as Nizams in popular memory have never addressed the public at events, or have generally made appearances where they spoke about their family history. It is not certain as to what Azmet Jah will speak about, given that the family has never openly addressed anything. His father Mukarram Jah, who is more infamously remembered for squandering his wealth, also never stayed in Hyderabad nor did he interact much directly with the public.

It may be noted that the Mir Osman Ali Khan (1911-48) was the 7th and last Nizam of Hyderabad, until the state was annexed to India on September 17, 1948 by the Indian Army. Osman Ali Khan had refused to Indian Union and tried to stay independent. Except for one speech on the radio, there is no known interview of him, or any direct written material or any other speech.

Essentially there is no memoir of his, leaving most of what we know about him to third persons’ accounts or to whispers of him. Osman Ali Khan was the world’s richest man in 1937, and appeared on the cover of Times magazine.

Mukarram Jah, the eldest grandson of Osman Ali Khan was made the 8th Nizam in 1967 as the titles of princely states were still recognised by the Indian government till 1971. He inherited his grandfather’s wealth, but over decades squandered away a good chunk of it due to mismanagement. Mukarram Jah’s mother was also princess Durru Chevar, the daughter of the last Ottoman Sultan who was exiled to France. She was married to Azam Jah, the elder son of Osman Ali Khan.

Why Azmet’s public address will be watched by many

In all these years many have only wondered what the Nizams family is like, given that most of us never even saw, leave alone heard, Mukarram Jah. Osman Ali Khan may not spoken to the public, but he was always amidst people given that he was the ruler of Hyderabad.

While other family members and descendants have spoken about the Nizams, nobody from the direct line has ever spoken at a public event. Many history enthusiasts and even other curious Hyderabadis have noticed the event and are eagerly waiting to see what Azmet Jah will say. Will he address and tell the city how or why his father lost much of his wealth? Will he talk about the life and ways of the Nizams of Hyderabad in ways others have not yet?

“I hope for the sake of the city he actually speaks about something substantial and does not just speak about how great his family is, because it is not. We all know what has happened since independence, so a little honesty will be good. We are after all a democratic nation now and not a monarchy,” said a political observer, who did not want to be named.

Other son of Mukarram Jah locked in legal battle with family

Three years ago, in 2023, the last and eight titular Nizam of Hyderabad, Mukarram Jah, passed away at the age of 89, leaving behind a legacy that in some ways will always remind the city of his rather unceremonious life. Mukarram Jah is now remembered more as the man who squandered away the wealth of his grandfather (the seventh Nizam) Mir Osman Ali Khan (1911-48), who was once the world’s richest man.

However, one of his ex-wives, Esra Yegane (also known as princess Esra), over the last few decades emerged as the figure who began slowly fixing things, or the legacy of Mukarram Jah. From the Chowmahalla Palace (which has been restored and is open to the public) to the Falaknuma Palace (on lease to the Taj Group of Hotels), a semblance of order had come about.

Esra, in fact, is now a well-respected figure in Hyderabad, and criticism about her efforts here is rather unheard of. Until now, that is. Prince Azam Jah, the younger son of Mukarram Jah, is gunning against Esra and seeking a portion of the properties left by his deceased father. His elder brother, Prince Azmet Jah, had been declared as the “ninth” Nizam after their father’s death in 2023.