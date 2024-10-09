In a first, higher ranked students in Telangana clinch MBBS seats

Hyderabad: Students who achieved strong rankings in the NEET exam have secured admissions through the Convenor quota in both government and private medical colleges during the second phase of counselling. Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences has released the list of students who have been allotted seats in this phase, showcasing how even candidates with higher ranks have managed to gain admission.

For the first time in Telangana’s history, a student with a rank of 3.35 lakh in the BC(A) category secured a seat in a private medical college. Additionally, a student ranked 2.89 lakh in the ST category and another ranked 3.11 lakh in the SC category were also allotted seats through the Convenor quota.

The second phase of counselling saw students from various categories, such as BC(B) with a rank of 2.27 lakh, BC(C) at 3.14 lakh, BC(D) at 2.13 lakh, and BC(E) at 2.24 lakh, all securing admissions. In the open category, students ranked as high as 1.95 lakh, while 1.74 lakh rankers in the EWS category also got seats.

Kaloji Narayana Rao University has allotted a total of 5,653 Convenor quota seats across 60 government and private medical colleges in Telangana during the second phase of counselling. In comparison, the first phase had allotted 4,282 seats. The introduction of eight new government medical colleges in the state this year has added 1,400 MBBS seats, enabling higher-ranked students to gain admission.

As per guidelines, 15% of government medical seats are reserved under the national quota, while 50% of seats in private colleges are filled through the Convenor quota. Any remaining seats after the national quota counselling are reallocated to the state quota.

Students who secured seats in the second phase of counselling have been given six days to complete their admissions. Notably, candidates with higher ranks have performed well in the second phase, achieving better results compared to the first phase.

Many candidates opted for prestigious institutions like AIIMS, which allowed a student with a 3,602 rank to secure a seat in the open category in Osmania Medical College during the first phase. In the second phase, students ranked as high as 20,797 were admitted to the same college. Under the EWS category, a 22,628 ranker got a seat in the first phase, while a 41,775 ranker secured a seat in the second phase.

In the SC category, students with ranks as high as 37,750 gained admission during the first phase, and a student ranked 1.09 lakh secured a seat in the second phase. Additionally, 31,994 rankers were admitted in the first phase, while a student with a rank of 1.15 lakh was admitted in the second phase.

This round of counselling has allowed many students, even those with higher NEET ranks, to achieve their goal of securing an MBBS seat in Telangana’s medical colleges.