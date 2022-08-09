In a first, Hyderabad traffic police issues advisory in Urdu

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police, in a first, issued a traffic advisory in Urdu language winning accolades from the citizen. The advisory is regarding diversions imposed in view of the Muharram procession that goes from the Bibi Ka Alawa at Dabeerpura, to Chaderghat in the Old City.

The Urdu advisory has been circulated in social media networks like Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter by the traffic police officials in Hyderabad. Generally traffic advisories are issued in English or Telugu. Many were taken aback after finding a press handout in Urdu language by the police.

Hyderabad traffic police officials said that it was issued as restrictions were imposed in older parts of the city. “Considering the population affected due to it, we decided to release an advisory in Urdu,” an official told Siasat.com.

“Henceforth we will be sending traffic advisories in Urdu language wherever we find it is needful to public,” he added.

Meanwhile the restrictions on vehicular movement in Hyderabad have been imposed on the procession route from Bibi ka Alawa Dabeerpura – Shaik Faiz Kaman – Yakutpura Road – Etebar Chowk – Alijah Kotla – Malwala Palace – Charminar- Gulzar Houz – Khadam e Rasool – Mirchowk – Mir Alam Mandi – Darulshufa – Salar Jung Rotary – Kali Khabar and Chaderghat.