In a first, Qatar opens an all-ladies cafe in its capital Doha

Doha: The first cafe dedicated to women in the Gulf state has opened on the Pearl Island in the Qatari capital, Doha.

According to the Pearl Island account on the Instagram platform, the Special Ladies cafe is located in the Qanat Quartier area.

Pearl Island said in a post on Instagram, “The first ladies-only café in Qatar is now open at Qanat Quartier. Do not miss the opportunity to spend the most beautiful time with your friends!.”

It has a female staff to only allow women and children to eat inside. It has a variety of refreshing drinks, delicious and fresh coffee, and fast food to enjoy with your friends for a fun night out.

The Qanat Quartier District is a private community, with its brightly colored low-rise buildings, interlocking aqueducts and pedestrian plazas, typical of Venice.

The Pearl Island is a series of artificial islands that form an integrated city located on the northern side of the shore of Doha.

The Pearl project includes many residential towers and commercial complexes, and a distinguished beach, in addition to advanced infrastructure. The Pearl borders the Lusail City project to the north.

The island is divided into ten areas, each of which takes on a special character according to the type of buildings, which are beach villas, garden villas and apartments, with a capacity of thirty thousand people.