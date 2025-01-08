In a first, Saudi orchestra set to perform in Riyadh

Riyadh: After successful world tours, the Saudi National Orchestra and Choir is all set to return to its homeland to present a concert, titled “Masterpieces of the Saudi Orchestra,” in Riyadh for the first time.

The event, under the auspices of Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Saudi Music Commission, will take place at the King Fahd Cultural Centre Theatre from Thursday, January 16, to Saturday, January 18.

This is the sixth stop in the orchestra’s world tour, which began in Paris and then moved to Mexico, New York, London, and Tokyo.

This concert is part of the Music Commission’s aim to promote the Kingdom’s music scene and to honour, conserve, and spread the Saudi musical legacy.

It is expected to draw a large crowd of music and culture enthusiasts, since it will feature a diversified musical program that blends authenticity with modernity, showcasing Saudi musical legacy in its most beautiful forms.