In a first, Saudi women takes part in changing Ghilaf-e-Kaaba

For the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s history, women have participated in the annual customary tradition of changing Kiswah (Ghilaf-e-Kaaba) on Sunday, July 7.

Taking to X, the Saudi authority published pictures of female employees of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque during their participation in the ceremony.

لأول مرة .. مشاركة منسوبات الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي في مراسم تغيير #كسوة_الكعبة_المشرفة. pic.twitter.com/M5pO3f82RP — الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون الحرمين (@AlharamainSA) July 7, 2024

On Sunday morning, 159 craftsmen changed the Kiswah of the holy Kaaba. The weight of the new Kiswah is 1,350 kilogrammes, and its height is 14 metres.

Eight cranes were used to hoist the Kiswah, sew four corners, and insert lantern designs and motifs onto the new Kiswah of the Kaaba.

The Kingdom in recent years adopted several reforms to empower women, including ensuring that women can drive cars, enter playgroups and stadiums, and pursue occupations that were previously accessible only to men.

After the transition to allow Saudi women to travel in the kingdom, from 2019 onwards Saudi Arabian women can also travel abroad without permission and may apply for their passports, ID documents and all official registrations directly without requiring a male guardian (mahram).