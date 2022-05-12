In a major embarrassment, Google misrepresents Arabic script

In a harsh irony, Big Tech company Google on one of its public events that were also being streamed Live on YouTube from May 11-12, the team of Google Translate put its Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai on spot by displaying the Arabic language wrongly.

In the slide that Pichai was explaining, the text in Arabic reads “Sudanese Language” but unfortunately is written the wrong way. It is written backward.

Many recognized the mistake and were quick to point at the inefficiency of Google, one of the giant tech companies in the world, to appoint a team that could cross-check and displays the right language.

Congrats to @Google for getting Arabic script backwards & disconnected during @sundarpichai's presentation on *Google Translate*, because small independent startups like Google can't afford to hire anyone with a 4 year olds' elementary school level knowledge of Arabic writing. pic.twitter.com/pSEvHTFORv — Rami Ismail (رامي) (@tha_rami) May 11, 2022

Not just Arabic, it turns out that a bunch of the other languages in the non-Latin script are confused beyond recognition. A Twitter user commented that the Urdu translation made little sense, and there is a number of other mistakes there as well.

I think it's worth noting that *all seven* of the non-latin, non-cyrillic ones are at least a little bit off: https://t.co/qvZX6Wg8j6



And I just noticed the three U's at the end of "Baso Minangkabau," hahaaaaa — Sam Ettinger (@DHammarskjold) May 11, 2022

Accepting the mistake, one of Google I/O employees with the Twitter handle – theREALmarvin.eth – tweeted that it was a mistake and they are sorry for the mistake.