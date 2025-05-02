In dry Bihar, ambulance used to transport liquor

An ambulance is generally associated with ferrying patients to hospitals; however, on Thursday, May 1, an ambulance in Bihar was caught carrying foreign liquor.

Given Bihar is a dry state since 2016, people find unique methods to get hold of booze. In this particular incident in Muzaffarpur district’s Sadatpur area, forty cartons of foreign liquor worth Rs 10 lakh were recovered from an ambulance .

The excise officials received a tipoff regarding the transportation of liquor and intercepted the ambulance. According to NDTV, the excise officials said the bottles were being transported from Siliguri in West Bengal.

“Following information, a raid was conducted in Sadatpur and the consignment of 40 bottles of foreign liquor were found inside a secret cellar built in the roof of the ambulance,” excise inspector Deepak Kumar was quoted as saying.

The ambulance driver said he had brought liquor to the state in a similar manner from Siliguri earlier as well.