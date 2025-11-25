In-laws attack man’s family in Telangana, kidnap wife

Muthu Kumar, is a resident of Mallial mandal and had married Madhavi just four days ago at the Kondagattu temple.

Published: 25th November 2025 6:24 pm IST
Hyderabad: A shocking incident has come to light from Telangana’s Jagtial district, where a bride’s family attacked the groom’s house over their intercaste marriage on Monday, November 24 and fled with the bride.

The groom, identified as Muthu Kumar, is a resident of Mallial mandal and had married Madhavi just four days ago at the Kondagattu temple. On Monday, the bride’s family, hailing from Guntur, attacked Muthu Kumar’s residence, injuring his family and forcefully took Madhavi in a car.

A kidnapping case has been registered with Mallial police, although no arrests have been made yet.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th November 2025 6:24 pm IST

