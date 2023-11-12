In Photos: Diwali celebration

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 13th November 2023 2:22 am IST
In Photos: Diwali celebration
Jabalpur: A women with a girl burn sparkles to celebrate Diwali, in Jabalpur, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Varanasi: Lighted lamps and decoration to celebrate Diwali at the Dharmasangh Lord Shri Ram Temple, in Varanasi, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Children celebrate Diwali, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
Solapur: Young women burn sparkles to celebrate Diwali festival, in Solapur, Maharashtra, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Amritsar: Devotees light lamps at the Golden Temple on Diwali festival, in Amritsar, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Kochi: A woman lights a lamp during Diwali celebration at Manjummmel Sri Krishna Temple, in Kochi, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_12_2023_000427B)
Birbhum: A young woman decorates a ‘rangoli’ with earthern lamps on Diwali festival, at Santiniketan in Birbhum district, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Firecrackers light up the sky during the Diwali celebration, in Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

