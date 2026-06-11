In photos: FIFA World Cup is here and Shakira made sure you felt it

The 2026 FIFA World Cup opened at the Estadio Azteca on Thursday, June 11.

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Vibrant cheerleaders performing on field during sports event with energetic dance moves and colorful outf.

There are football nights and then there are nights like this. Eighty thousand people packed into one stadium, fireworks in the sky and a Colombian woman in the middle of it all.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup opened at the Estadio Azteca on Thursday, June 11.

Athletes participating in a tug-of-war competition, showcasing teamwork and strength at a sports event.

Maná, Belinda, J Balvin

The ceremony started just before 6 pm local time with a dance and theatrical performance tracing the roots of Mexican culture — colour, movement, a full house behind it. Then Maná took the stage and the noise inside the Azteca picked up fast.

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Celebratory scene with the FIFA World Cup trophy, fireworks, and fans at the stadium.

Belinda, the Latin Grammy-nominated and about as popular as it gets in this country, followed, and the crowd went up another notch. Then J Balvin, who opened with “Que Calor” before doing his verse from Cardi B’s “I Like It.” 

A colorful group of dancers performing on stage during a cultural event with a large audience in the back.
J Balvin.

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli also featured among the performers. An unusual bill, perhaps, but for a tournament held across three countries it made a kind of sense.

‘Dai Dai’

World Cup opening ceremonies can be hit and miss. This one landed.

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Spectacular FIFA World Cup final with fireworks, large crowd, and iconic trophy display in stadium.

When Shakira walked out with Nigerian star Burna Boy to perform “Dai Dai” — the official tournament song — the Azteca erupted. The song had crossed 100 million YouTube views just last week. The 80,000 people in the stadium knew every word and it was something else. Dancers circled a giant World Cup trophy replica on the pitch. Fireworks lit up the sky. 

Shakira, four-time Grammy winner, delivered.

Vibrant outdoor event with performers and dancers celebrating, featuring a female singer in yellow and a.
Shakira and Burna Boy.

“It’s already a party in Mexico,” Ingrid Orozco, 40, one of the 80,000 inside the ground, told news agency AFP.

A stadium unlike any other

The Estadio Azteca hosted the 1970 final and the 1986 final — Pelé’s Brazil, Maradona’s Argentina, the Hand of God, the Goal of the Century. It has been renovated for this tournament but the history does not change. 

With Thursday’s ceremony, it becomes the first stadium to host three separate World Cup editions.

Spectator-filled stadium during a water polo match at the Olympics with flags and vibrant atmosphere.

104 games, one winner

From here it is 104 matches across the United States, Mexico and Canada — 48 nations, the biggest World Cup in history. The final is in New Jersey on July 19.

It started Thursday night in Mexico City.

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