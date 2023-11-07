In Photos: ICC World Cup 2023 – Afghanistan vs Australia

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th November 2023 2:28 am IST
Mumbai: Australia's Glenn Maxwell reacts in pain after an injury during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Australia’s Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins celebrate their victory in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Australia’s Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins celebrate their victory in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Australia’s Glenn Maxwell celebrates his double century and his team’s win in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Australia’s Glenn Maxwell celebrates his double century and his team’s win in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Australia’s Glenn Maxwell celebrates his double century and his team’s win in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Australia’s Glenn Maxwell reacts in pain after hamstring injury during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

