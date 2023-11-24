In Photos: T20I Series – India vs Australia

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th November 2023 12:53 pm IST
Visakhapatnam: Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrates with Josh Inglis after taking the catch of India's Tilak Varma during the first T20 International cricket match of a T20I series between India and Australia, at the Dr. Y. S. Rajashekar Reddy ACAVDCA International Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
Visakhapatnam: India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the first T20 International cricket match of a T20I series between India and Australia, at the Dr. Y. S. Rajashekar Reddy ACAVDCA International Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
Visakhapatnam: India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav reacts during the first T20 International cricket match of a T20I series between India and Australia, at the Dr. Y. S. Rajashekar Reddy ACAVDCA International Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
Visakhapatnam: India’s Ishan Kishan celebrates his half century with captain Suryakumar Yadav during the first T20 International cricket match of a T20I series between India and Australia, at the Dr. Y. S. Rajashekar Reddy ACAVDCA International Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
Visakhapatnam: India's Ishan Kishan celebrates his half century with captain Suryakumar Yadav during the first T20 International cricket match of a T20I series between India and Australia, at the Dr. Y. S. Rajashekar Reddy ACAVDCA International Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
Visakhapatnam: Australia’s Matthew Short celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal during the first T20 International cricket match of a T20I series between India and Australia, at the Dr. Y. S. Rajashekar Reddy ACAVDCA International Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

