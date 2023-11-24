In Photos: T20I Series – India vs Australia

Visakhapatnam: India's captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the first T20 International cricket match of a T20I series between India and Australia, at the Dr. Y. S. Rajashekar Reddy ACAVDCA International Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) Visakhapatnam: India's captain Suryakumar Yadav reacts during the first T20 International cricket match of a T20I series between India and Australia, at the Dr. Y. S. Rajashekar Reddy ACAVDCA International Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) Visakhapatnam: India's Ishan Kishan celebrates his half century with captain Suryakumar Yadav during the first T20 International cricket match of a T20I series between India and Australia, at the Dr. Y. S. Rajashekar Reddy ACAVDCA International Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) Visakhapatnam: India's Ishan Kishan celebrates his half century with captain Suryakumar Yadav during the first T20 International cricket match of a T20I series between India and Australia, at the Dr. Y. S. Rajashekar Reddy ACAVDCA International Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) Visakhapatnam: Australia's Matthew Short celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal during the first T20 International cricket match of a T20I series between India and Australia, at the Dr. Y. S. Rajashekar Reddy ACAVDCA International Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)