In photos: Telangana polls 2023 – Congress celebrates lead

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 3rd December 2023 3:15 pm IST
In photos: Telangana polls 2023 - Congress celebrates lead
Hyderabad: Congress workers and supporters celebrate the party's lead during counting of votes for Telangana Assembly elections, outside Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Congress Telangana President A Revanth Reddy greets party workers and supporters celebrating the party’s lead during counting of votes for Telangana Assembly elections, in Hyderabad, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Congress Telangana President A Revanth Reddy greets party workers and supporters celebrating the party’s lead during counting of votes for Telangana Assembly elections, in Hyderabad, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Congress Telangana President A Revanth Reddy greets party workers and supporters celebrating the party’s lead during counting of votes for Telangana Assembly elections, in Hyderabad, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Congress Telangana President A Revanth Reddy greets party workers and supporters celebrating the party’s lead during counting of votes for Telangana Assembly elections, in Hyderabad, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Congress Telangana President A Revanth Reddy greets party workers and supporters celebrating the party’s lead during counting of votes for Telangana Assembly elections, in Hyderabad, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Congress Telangana President A Revanth Reddy greets party workers and supporters celebrating the party’s lead during counting of votes for Telangana Assembly elections, in Hyderabad, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Congress workers burn firecrackers outside the party office to celebrate the party’s lead during counting of votes for Telangana Assembly elections, in Hyderabad, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Subhan Bakery Instagram
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 3rd December 2023 3:15 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button